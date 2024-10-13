Post-Dussehra: Surge in Meat Prices in Andhra Pradesh

A significant increase in chicken and mutton prices has been observed across Andhra Pradesh with the ending of Dasara. Sunday witnessed a notable rush at chicken and mutton shops.As Dasara concluded on Saturday, many avoided non-vegetarian food. But Sunday saw people queuing up at meat shops. Reports indicate that prices of skinless chicken have surged to between ₹240 and ₹260 per kilogram in various regions of Andhra Pradesh.Price variations are particularly pronounced in Srikakulam, where chicken is sold at a rate ₹20 higher than in neighbouring districts like Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.Price escalation is also being attributed to syndicates controlling the market, with wholesale traders setting rates. Local vendors are complaining that prices are too high.Kailash, a shop owner on the Rythu Bazaar Road in Srikakulam wants the government to intervene and regulate chicken prices.S.K. Farooq, a broiler seller in Ram Nagar market of Visakhapatnam, said mutton is being sold for ₹900 per kg, live chicken for ₹160 and skinless chicken for ₹280 a kg.Ravipalli Muralidhar of the Animal Husbandry department says there are challenges in controlling meat prices. However, he felt that a committee involving government departments concerned could help control prices effectively.In response to rising demand for meat during Dasara, many traders sourced sheep and goats from Odisha and sold them at ₹40 per kg higher than the usual rate in the local market. This has led to accusations that local traders are inflating the meat prices under the guise of transporting meat from distant locations.