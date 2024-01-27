Ponnam promises Corporation for Munnuru Kapu community

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday assured that the government would set up a Corporation for Munnuru Kapu to extend financial assistance to the needy of the community.

Prabhakar conducted a review meeting with Munnuru Kapu association leaders and Vemulawada Congress party MLA Adi Srinivas at his chamber in the Secretariat.

The Munna Kapu association leaders also submitted a representation to the Minister to set up the Munnuru Kapu Corporation as stated in the manifesto of the Congress party.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas has already brought to his attention several times about setting up the Munnuru Kapu Corporation. He promised to establish the corporation as per the promise made by the Congress party in the election manifesto.

The Minister reminded that when he was an MP in 2014, he had allocated Rs 10 lakh each for buildings belonging to Munnuru Kapus in Karimnagar and Vemulawada. He suggested that the leaders of Munnuru Kapu should also raise the issue with other MLAs and ministers.

On this occasion, Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas said that justice should be done to the Munnuru Kapus, as they are considered a backward community.

BC Welfare Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham said that there will be a BC Federation for all the BC communities and there is an MBC Corporation for 36 castes.