Ponnam lays stone for Husnabad bus station

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Husnabad bus station modernisation in Siddipet district.

He said more than 25,000 people travel from Husnabad bus station every day, up from 15,000 previously.

Due to this, the government had decided to provide better facilities at the facility. He noted that bus station was built in 1984.

“After the introduction of Maha Lakshmi scheme, all the bus stations and buses are bustling with activity of women passengers. New buses will be operated to reduce passenger rush. We have revived the TSRTC and enabled to run its services without a burden on the government exchequer,” Prabhakar said.

