Polling stations witness celebration of intergenerational commitment to democracy

Hyderabad: On a day when the city largely ignored the Lok Sabha elections in the capital, 108-year-old Juttukonda Papamma stood as an inspiration to the voters by participating in the polling at Bhakthalapuram of Penpahad mandal in the district. The staff at the polling station ensured proper help and information as she went ahead to cast her vote in a wheelchair.

Ninety-two-year-old Prabhavathi T.S., refused to let age hinder her commitment to voting in person. “As long as I'm able, I want to take pride in reaching the polling station because it’s a matter of pride," she declared, expressing disappointment over the low youth turnout.

Shanmukh Malempati, a student, who had come to vote with his parents and his 98-year-old grandmother Vasireddy Rajyalakshmi, said: "It was a great honour to vote alongside four generations of our family, especially with our grandmother leading the way. Her commitment to fulfilling her civic duty, despite her age, deeply inspired all of us.”

“My mother, Dr Geetha Nag Asree, and my father, Dr Amaresh Malempati, both of whom serve our community, and my grandmother have always emphasised the importance of participating in our democracy. As a first-time voter, this experience has instilled in me a lifelong commitment to voting and being an active citizen," he said.

Elsewhere, Hyderabad's polling stations were abuzz with activity as voters of varying ages came together for the Lok Sabha elections, each bringing their own zeal to the democratic process. The event was not just about political choices but also a vibrant demonstration of civic duty that spanned generations.

Seventy-eight-year-old N.V. Ram Reddy, said he experienced a profound moment of pride as he accompanied his grandson to vote for the first time.

Reflecting on his own history of voting, Ram Reddy told Deccan Chronicle, "Taking him to the voting centre was a proud moment. It felt like handing down the torch of responsibility to participate in choosing the correct governance for India. I can happily say that I chose the government of my country and state for the past few decades.

His grandson, 19-year-old Ranachor Reddy, was equally enthusiastic. Eager to utilise his newly acquired voter ID, he expressed his anticipation for the elections. "I couldn’t wait to cast my vote and make my opinion count in the assembly and general elections," he said.

Abhishek Gudise, 20, spoke of his meticulous preparation before voting. "I carefully reviewed the profiles of all contestants and the manifestos of the political parties," he said, talking about the importance of an informed decision. "It's easy to think that your vote doesn’t make any difference, but I believe every vote counts. By voting this year, I have made a difference!"

Satvik Srinivas K, aged 21, also spoke passionately about the importance of voting. "Casting our vote for the nation and its future feels like a huge responsibility. I now know that I can question and hold the government accountable with much more confidence," he said.

The atmosphere at the polling booths was electric, as young first-time voters and seasoned seniors alike contributed to a day filled with democratic spirit and a shared belief in the power of each individual vote.