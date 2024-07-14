Polling centres will be set up in high rises for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai: In a bid to increase the voting percentage in urban areas in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election, Maharashtra Chief Electoral Office has invited the proposal of setting up polling stations in High Rise buildings and large Housing societies. The move comes in the backdrop of the poor voter turn out in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. This was despite the 150 polling stations set up in private premises in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune cities.

Recently, the Election Commission of India (ECI) wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for rationalisation of polling stations with a view to bring the polling stations nearer to even smaller habitation for the convenience of voters. Following this, the Maharashtra CEO has invited a proposal from the High Rise buildings, Group Housing Societies and Large Housing societies across the state. Officials said that they have uploaded a google form on its official website for inviting the application.

“There are some basic requirements such as around 250 square feet of built-up area with basic amenities like toilets nearby in the society. There shall be around 1,200 voters in the society or a group of nearby societies for setting up polling stations,” the officials said.

According to the ECI's letter, there was a substantial high percentage of voting turnout in the housing society’s polling stations in comparison to the polling stations set up away from the residential societies.

A senior official said that they are inviting proposals for polling stations across the state. After receiving the proposals, they would scrutinise the applications and the poll personnel will go to the housing society for inspection.

“To this end, we will be carrying out an extensive survey for rationalisation of polling stations for setting up new polling stations in the High Rise and Group Housing societies which have common facilitation areas or community halls at the ground floor within the premises. After satisfying the conditions laid down by the ECI, we will set up the polling stations. Its aim is to provide convenience to the voters to cast their votes near homes,” the senior official said.

The process would be started in the next four to five days, the official added.