YSRC seeks action against Naidu, Bhuvaneswari for poll code violation

Vijayawada: The YSRC lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against Nara Bhuvaneswari, Chandrababu Naidu, K. Atchannaidu, Nara Lokesh and others for committing offences under several provisions of IPC, Representation of People’s Act and also for violating model code of conduct by distributing money during the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme in Rayachoti district.

In a letter to the CEO by the YSR Congress state general secretary L Appi Reddy quoted a media report and said that Bhuvaneswari had distributed money during her visit to Ravindra Raju family members in violation of all norms.

He said that TD president Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari were openly defying and violating the norms and committing offences and appealed to the CEO to order an inquiry and take appropriate legal action against them.

