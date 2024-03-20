YSRC Raises Election Heat, Rivals in Struggle to Finalise Lists

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to make good use of the two months’ time for the YSRC election campaign while the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP are unable yet to release their final list of candidates.

The YSRC was expecting the Assembly elections in the first phase of LS poll schedule, as in 2019. Accordingly, it finalised plans to hold an extensive campaign for one month and soon release the YSRC manifesto for the 2024 elections.

But, as per the EC schedule, the election notification would be issued only on April 18 and the elections will be held on May 13.

The CM released the list of 175 Assembly candidates and 24 LS poll nominees on March 16 at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, and aimed to release the YSRC election manifesto on March 20. Since the elections are nearly two months away, he changed his plan and decided to release the manifesto only on April 9, the auspicious Telugu New Year festival day, Ugadi.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a meeting with the YSRC regional coordinators and leaders. He asked them to make good use of extra time for the election campaign.

As part of this, Jagan Mohan Reddy planned the Memu Siddham Bus Yatra for 21 days in as many districts to rejuvenate the party rank and file.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the party candidates to make use of the extra time by visiting all village and ward secretariats and seeking people’s blessings. Candidates have got more time to meet people. They should plan their schedules in such a way that they can visit all village and ward secretariats and interact with the people. Regional coordinators must guide the candidates on formulating the road map, he said.

The Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP are still struggling to finalise their full candidate lists for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha fights.

TD chief Chandrababu Naidu released two lists so far and planned to release the third and final list with 16 names for Assembly and 17 for Parliament. But, he is faced with internal squabbles, groupism and rebellion.

The BJP’s state unit sent a list of names to Delhi but the party leadership there is dragging its feet.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also facing difficulties due to dissent among party leaders. Many of its leaders complain that strong JS seats were given to TD under Pawan Kalyan’s alliance arrangement with Chandrababu Naidu. Pawan himself is not sure whether he should contest only an Assembly seat or simultaneously stand for an LS seat too.

Initially, Pawan Kalyan said he would enter the fray in Pithapuram Assembly constituency, but later said that he would likely contest a Lok Sabha seat too.

The state Congress, led by Y.S. Sharmila, is also working to finalise party candidates and is likely to release its list on March 25.