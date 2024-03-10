YSRC ignored welfare of Christians: TD

Telugu Desam state Christian cell president E. Swami Das on Saturday alleged that the YSRC government has failed to fulfil the promises it made to Christians in the state. “It appears that the state government had forgotten on its commitments made to Christians before the 2019 polls,” he said.He also alleging that the YSRC government had promised to surpass the schemes implemented by the then Telugu Desam government under Chandrababu Naidu for Christians after assuming power but had failed to do so.He said the Telugu Desam will fulfil the promises it made for Christians if it wins the upcoming elections and assumes power. These include providing identity cards and insurance facilities to existing pastors, recognising the Christian Corporation as a special entity, construction of burial grounds from village level to constituency level, besides providing support for the construction of churches and community halls and offering training to newly qualified pastors. Leaders from the Christian minority at the state and district levels participated in the meeting.