YSRC government brought development and welfare: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the people to vote for the ‘fan’ symbol of the YSRC, so that jobs would be generated and the welfare measures would be continued in AP.



“Do not vote for a rusty cycle, the Telugu Desam symbol,” he said at a public meeting in Gurazala of Palnadu on Wednesday.

Addressing the public as part of his Memanatha Siddham Yatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Our government has provided over 2,31,000 jobs in the last 58 months, but during Chandrababu’s tenure, he gave only 32,000 jobs. See the difference. The comparison is in front of you. Further, the YSRC government consecutively topped the chart thrice in the Ease of Doing Business rankings in India.”

“Earlier Chandrababu called for abolishment of the volunteer system and his alliance partner Pawan Kalyan heavily criticised it. His ‘adopted son’ even tweeted that ‘Volunteers are Jagan’s Pegasus’ and volunteers are involved in the human trafficking of women.”

“But now, Chandrababu is promising to give Rs 10,000 to the same volunteers, which means he has finally accepted the good governance of the YSRC government,” claimed the CM.

He stated, “I'm not sure how many colours a chameleon changes, but Chandrababu Naidu's adaptability surpassed that of a chameleon. Now he claims that if he regains power, he will allocate `10,000 as pay for volunteers. Today, I address this man directly - Your deceit is well-known to everyone. Initially, you eliminated volunteers, only to reintroduce them through your Janmabhoomi committees. Then, you further perpetuate corruption by offering them `10,000. This defines your fraudulent political tactics, recognised even by a child and the elderly.”

The Chief Minister said, “The YSRC government has brought both development and welfare initiatives to every household in the state. The upcoming elections are not a contest between Jagan and Chandrababu, but a battle between the poor and the likes of Chandrababu who is associated with the fraud.”

“Naidu, who did not do any good in the past, is giving a fake promise again to the farmers. But what did he do for farmers when he was the CM for 14 years? Perhaps he was the only CM who had set up a separate court to try farmers who didn’t pay electricity bills,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister noted that Chandrababu had promised to waive farmers' loans, give free electricity to farmers for 12 hours during the day, and so on, “but he never fulfilled these promises.”

“It is only the YSRC government that is providing farmers with input subsidies, free electricity, crop insurance, MSPs, `67,500 to each farmer under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, Rythu Bharosa Kendra to help farmers in all villages, which became a role model for the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister also explained the welfare measures implemented by the YSRC government from giving 35 lakh house pattas with permanent rights, village secretariats, and Nadu-Nedu schools, to hospitals and village clinics.

“Earlier, without bribes, no welfare scheme was implemented, but in our government, we have been delivering these without bribes and discrimination. We had deposited over `2.7 lakh crore through DBT alone and via the volunteer system, delivered doorstep assistance to the people,” said the CM.

Coming down heavily on vested interests’ media, he asked the people whether they were aware of the danger posed by the “biased” media houses in AP, and said, “These media outlets unite in support of Chandrababu and eventually they intend to present a donkey as a horse to the people.” He added, “Before elections, Chandrababu acts like ‘Ganga’, but once he gains power, he is Chandramukhi and sucks the blood of the poor.”