Working For Women's Seva, Samriddi, Swabhiman: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Centre and the Bihar government are working for the service, prosperity and self-respect of women in the State.PM Modi launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar and directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

Addressing the gathering via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said women can start their businesses with the help of the amount received.

He said, "A brother is happy when his sister is healthy, happy, and her family is financially strong. Today, your brothers Narendra and Nitish are working for your seva, samriddi and swabhiman (service, prosperity and self-respect). With the help of the scheme, my sisters in Bihar can open utensils, cosmetics, toys and stationery shops and can take part in animal husbandry."

"I have received the opportunity to be part of the happiness of Bihar's 'Nari Shakti'. In this holy festival of Navratri, your blessings are a great strength for all of us. I express my heartfelt gratitude to you today, and from today, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana is being launched. So far, 75 lakh sisters have joined this scheme, and today, Rs 10,000 have been sent to the accounts of these sisters," he added. Further, PM Modi hailed the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, which facilitated direct bank transfers for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

The Prime Minister said, "I was thinking about two things. Firstly, Nitish Kumar's government took this significant step for women in Bihar. Her dreams take flight when a woman undertakes self-employment. This raises their dignity in society. Secondly, if 11 years ago we had not taken the Jan Dhan resolution and not opened 30 crore bank accounts, today, would we be able to transfer the amount in your bank accounts today? This was not possible."Taking a veiled jibe at Congress, PM Modi referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's remarks and said, "This talk of loot that is going on these days.

Earlier, a Prime Minister had said that when one rupee is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reaches. This money which used to get looted in between, a huge injustice was done to you...Today, money is being sent directly to your accounts."Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary's choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.