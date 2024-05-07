Women will ensure Congress win: Suneetha

Hyderabad: Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy, Congress candidate from Malkajgiri, appealed to the substantial women voter base in the constitutency, highlighting the benefits of women-centric schemes implemented by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's government.

Participating in a roadshow in Uppal alongside Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Suneetha Reddy pointed to the significant strides made under Revanth Reddy's leadership, including free bus travel for women in TSRTC buses, subsidised gas cylinders, and free power for households up to 100 units.

She urged women voters to express gratitude to Revanth Reddy by ensuring her victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Suneetha Reddy underscored the previous success of Revanth Reddy, who served as the MP for Malkajgiri in 2019 before assuming the role of TPCC president and subsequently becoming the Chief Minister. She encouraged voters to elect Congress representatives to facilitate Malkajgiri's development, promising substantial funds for the constituency's growth over the next five years.

Highlighting the advantages of having a Congress MP from Malkajgiri, Suneetha Reddy argued that it would expedite the region's progress, suggesting that MPs from other parties might impede development to discredit the Congress government.



