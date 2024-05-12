Women Voters to Determine Fate of Warangal, Mahabubabad Lok Sabha Seats

Warangal: Fate of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Warangal and Mahabubabad parliamentary seats will be decided by women, given the fact that they outnumber male voters in the two constituencies.



While the Warangal LS seat is reserved for members of the scheduled castes, Mahabubabad constituency has been earmarked for scheduled tribe communities.



Warangal parliamentary seat has total 18,16,543 voters in its seven assembly segments of Warangal East, Warangal West, Wardhannapet, Parakala, Palakurthy, Station Ghanpur and Bhupalpally.



Female voters number 9,24,208, males 8,91,940 and others 395.



Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency has 15,26,998 voters in its seven assembly areas of Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Narsampet, Mulugu, Pinapaka, Yellandu and Bhadrachalam.



Female voters are 7,81,339, males 7,45,554 and others 105.



Incidentally, in the assembly elections held in November 2023, women, followed by youth, turned up in large numbers in both Warangal and Mahabubabad constituencies. In case the same spirit continues in the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, women voters will decide who the victors will be in the two parliamentary seats.



After registering a massive victory in the assembly elections, Congress has implemented its promises including free bus services for women, ₹10 lakh insurance under Aarogyasri scheme, gas cylinders at ₹500 and 200 units of free power. Basis this, he party is confident of registering its victory in the Warangal and Mahabubabad seats.



BJP had been facing difficulties in choosing winnable candidates from the two constituencies. It has nominated two leaders who quit BRS and joined the BJP as its candidates from Warangal and Mahabubabad constituencies.



BJP is solely dependent on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It feels its candidates will win the two seats with people backing development in the country under Modi government.

BRS had faced a massive debacle in the November 2023 assembly elections. Of the total 12 assembly seats in the erstwhile Warangal district, it managed to win only two seats.



However, BRS is hoping to retain the Warangal and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seats that it had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It feels the Congress wave is no more.



From the Warangal parliament seat, Congress has fielded Dr. Kadiam Kavya, NJP Aroori Ramesh and BRS Dr. Sudheer Kumar. All the three are hoping to enter the Lok Sabha for the first time.



The candidates from Mahabubabad LS seat are Porika Balram Naik of Congress, Prof. Azmeera Seetharam Naik of BJP and sitting MP Maloth Kavitha from BRS. Kavitha is hoping to retain the seat.



Significantly, knowing that women voters hold the key, all the three major political party candidates – Congress, BJP and BRS, are trying hard to lure women in their favour.



Monday will be the day they decide who they will elect from Warangal and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituencies.