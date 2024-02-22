Top
Home » News » Politics

Will Implement Reservations for Tribal People: Kishan Reddy

Politics
DC Correspondent
22 Feb 2024 6:08 PM GMT
Not possible to give national festival status to Medaram jatara
Will Implement Reservations for Tribal People: Kishan Reddy
x
TS BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy accompanied by state panchayat raj minister Dr D. Anasuya Seethakka offers his weight bangaram (jaggery) to the presiding deities Samakka and Saralamma at Medaram in Mulugu district on Thursday. (Image by Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The new BJP at the Centre will implement reservations for the tribal people across the country, said BJP state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy.

He said the Samakka-Saralamma Tribal University will begin functioning from the upcoming academic year from the Youth Training Centre in Jakaram, under the University of Hyderabad. Most seats will be allotted to the local tribal students belonging to the state along with temporary staff.

Kishan Reddy was speaking after offering bangaram (jaggery) equal to his weight to Samakka and Saralamma and offering special prayers to the presiding deities at Medaram here on Thursday. He was accompanied by panchayat raj minister Dr Danasari Anasuya Seethakka.

Kishan Reddy said the Centre had already identified the agencies and construction work on the permanent buildings would begin after the Lok Sabha elections. District collector Ila Tripaty had identified 337 acres for the campus which needed some more land.

He said it was not possible to give national festival status to the Medaram jatara as there is no such system. Like in the previous years, the Centre had sanctioned Rs 3.14 crore for the Medaram jatara, he said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BJP president G. Kishan Reddy Samakka-Saralamma Tribal University Medaram Jatara 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X