Will Implement Reservations for Tribal People: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: The new BJP at the Centre will implement reservations for the tribal people across the country, said BJP state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy.

He said the Samakka-Saralamma Tribal University will begin functioning from the upcoming academic year from the Youth Training Centre in Jakaram, under the University of Hyderabad. Most seats will be allotted to the local tribal students belonging to the state along with temporary staff.

Kishan Reddy was speaking after offering bangaram (jaggery) equal to his weight to Samakka and Saralamma and offering special prayers to the presiding deities at Medaram here on Thursday. He was accompanied by panchayat raj minister Dr Danasari Anasuya Seethakka.

Kishan Reddy said the Centre had already identified the agencies and construction work on the permanent buildings would begin after the Lok Sabha elections. District collector Ila Tripaty had identified 337 acres for the campus which needed some more land.

He said it was not possible to give national festival status to the Medaram jatara as there is no such system. Like in the previous years, the Centre had sanctioned Rs 3.14 crore for the Medaram jatara, he said.