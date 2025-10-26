Widening Rift in NC: MPs Slam Omar Abdullah’s Governance ‘Failures’

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) is grappling with growing internal dissent, as its Members of Parliament publicly criticise Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s administration for allegedly failing to deliver on key election promises made during the 2024 Assembly elections.

The rift, centered on issues of governance, unfulfilled pledges, and the contentious restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, has exposed deep divisions between the party’s leadership and its MPs, threatening the NC’s credibility in the erstwhile state.

Srinagar’s Lok Sabha MP, Aga Syed Ruhullah, a prominent figure from the influential Shia Aga clan, has emerged as a vocal critic of the NC government. Speaking at the 4th Halla Bolle Conclave in Srinagar on Sunday, Ruhullah expressed shock at Chief Minister Abdullah’s dismissive remarks, particularly his statement that he is “not afraid of the people” regarding the reservation issue.

“These are the people who elected him, yet he is going against them instead of working for their betterment,” Ruhullah said, accusing the NC of abandoning its 2024 election promises. During the campaign, the NC had vowed to restore J&K’s special status, revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019, and to address public grievances.

However, Ruhullah lamented that the party, now in power, has limited its fight to statehood alone, compromising on broader commitments. He also criticised the government’s support for smart (power) meter installations, a policy the NC had opposed before the elections. “We told people we would remove these smart meters, but now we are supporting them,” he said, highlighting the party’s U-turn on key issues.

Ruhullah’s frustration is personal as well. Having refused to campaign for the NC candidate in the Budgam by-poll, he questioned how he could face his constituents after the party’s failure to deliver. “What will I tell the people of Budgam if I go there to campaign again?” he asked, accusing the NC of mirroring the BJP’s allies by aligning with policies it once opposed.

Adding to the chorus of dissent, Anantnag-Rajouri MP Mian Altaf Ahmed echoed Ruhullah’s concerns, stating that no meaningful political or administrative progress has been made since the NC government assumed power. Speaking at the same conclave, Ahmed urged Omar Abdullah to focus on governance rather than rhetoric. “It will be wrong if I say Omar Sahib is on the right track—that would be deceiving him,” he said, emphasising that the Chief Minister must work within his limits to serve the people who elected him.

Ahmed highlighted the government’s failure to address unemployment, noting that thousands of educated youth, including postgraduates and PhD holders, remain jobless due to the absence of recruitment drives. “The process should have started from day one with advertisements issued to recruitment agencies,” he said, underscoring the urgency of addressing public concerns. He also criticised the Chief Minister’s remarks on smart meter installations, advising him to “speak thoughtfully and with understanding.”

Defending Ruhullah against attacks from Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Ahmed asserted, “Everyone knows who Aga Ruhullah is. Anyone speaking against him will not harm his credibility.”

At a time when the NC is navigating turbulent waters as internal rifts and external pressures threaten its political standing, its key alliance partner, the Congress party, has only sought to add to its woes. Expressing growing frustration with the NC’s governance approach, AICC General Secretary Shahnawaz Chaudhry issued a stern warning at the conclave, signaling that the Congress may reconsider its coalition with the NC if the current trajectory continues.

“If the National Conference persists with its current attitude, Congress will revisit its alliance,” Chaudhry said, underscoring the party’s dissatisfaction with the NC’s failure to deliver on election promises and address critical issues like unemployment and public welfare.

Local Congress leader Irfan Hafiz Lone echoed Chaudhry’s sentiments, lending weight to the warning. “The NC must take its responsibilities seriously, or it risks straining this partnership,” Lone said, highlighting his party’s growing unease with the NC’s performance. The Congress, which supported the NC during the 2024 elections to form the government, expected a stronger push for J&K’s political and economic restoration, but the lack of tangible progress has strained the alliance.

The internal strife within the NC has provided ammunition to opposition leaders, particularly Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. Addressing party workers in Budgam on Sunday, Mufti accused the NC of betraying the constituency, which overwhelmingly supported Omar Abdullah in the 2024 elections. “He won by a large margin, assuring the people that he would choose Budgam. But now, he has abandoned those who trusted him. This is pure betrayal,” she said.

The former chief minister criticised the NC for failing to create employment opportunities and for rising power bills, which disproportionately affect poor families. “Omar Abdullah says his sister and aunt installed meters—but how can we compare their homes with those of poor families? For the poor, even a thousand rupees matters,” she remarked. Urging voters to hold the NC accountable, Mufti emphasised that Budgam deserves “a leader who is connected to the people and supports them during tough times.”

Reaffirming the PDP’s commitment, Mufti stated, “Our fight is not for power, but for the people. Together, we can bring back trust in politics that supports rather than exploits.” The public criticism from senior NC leaders like Ruhullah and Ahmed signals a deepening crisis within the party. The NC’s 2024 election campaign centered on restoring J&K’s special status, addressing unemployment, and alleviating public grievances. However, its apparent shift toward limited demands, such as statehood, and its failure to initiate promised reforms have fuelled disillusionment among voters and party members alike. "With increasing pressure on the NC leadership from both within and outside the party, Omar Abdullah's government needs to act quickly to align its rhetoric with tangible action," an analyst stated.