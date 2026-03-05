West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns, RN Ravi To Replace

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post in New Delhi on Thursday evening.Bose, who was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022, told PTI: "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me."

He, however, did not disclose the grounds of his sudden resignation and whether there was any political pressure that may have prompted his decision.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that Tamil Nadu Governor and ex-deputy NSA, R N Ravi, will hold additional charge of West Bengal following Bose's exit.

"I have learnt from Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) that RN Ravi will replace CV Ananda Bose as Bengal governor," Banerjee wrote on her social media handle.