Voters performed their duty, now our responsibility begins: Omar Abdullah

After a resounding victory in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, National Conference Vice President and newly-elected MLA Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the voters of the union territory saying that voters have performed their duty, now their responsibility begins."I am very thankful to the voters of J&K that they utilised their votes despite democracy was not allowed to thrive here for the last 8-10 years. JKNC-Congress alliance received the majority," Abdullah said.The NC Vice President said that the JKNC-Congress alliance secured a majority, with voters displaying maturity and deliberation, particularly in areas where attempts were made to split votes through Independent candidates and smaller parties.Abdullah acknowledged the voters' thoughtful participation and said, "Voters voted with due deliberation, especially in the areas where conspiracies were being hatched to divide votes through Independent candidates and small parties. The outer regions of Kashmir and Jammu foiled this conspiracy, but except for 2-3, everyone else had to face defeat. This gives you a sense of understanding of the voters.""Our responsibility begins now, voters have done heir duty. It is now our duty to work and be worthy of the voters," the NC leader added.The National Conference-Congress alliance clinched an absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.Earlier on Tuesday, Omar Abdullah said that the government that will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir has a very big responsibility of inculcating a "sense of belonging" to the people of the valley."The government which is formed in the coming days has a very big responsibility of ensuring that the people of Jammu do not feel that this is not their government. Whoever becomes the CM of J&K will have to ensure that people of Jammu feel a sense of belonging." said Abdullah.Abdullah highlighted the need to "build relations" with centre to "solve problems" of the valley and said that "responsibility has increased.""It is the responsibility of the NC- CPM- Congress alliance to stand up to the expectations of the people and work for their welfare. It has now become essential for us to build relations with the centre so that we can solve the problems of J&K. National Conference has got more votes and our responsibility has increased," he said."In the end, the people are masters. People decide if they like us or not. Two months ago, I lost the elections, and now I won. I am the same person, belong to the same family, and there was no change in my politics. But two months ago, I lost, and now I have won," Abdullah added.Omar Abdullah is poised to be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.