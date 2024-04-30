Vote for Congress for quota: Muttineni to persons with disabilities

TS Handicapped Finance Corporation Chairman and Congress leader Muttineni Veeraiah on Monday appealed to disabled persons to vote for the Congress candidates in the ensuring Lok sabha elections as the party was committed to the welfare of disabled and the elderly.It would fulfil its poll promise of hiking the pension of disabled persons to Rs.6,000 per month and increase the pensions for the elderly, widows and single women to Rs.4,000 per month after the Lok Sabha elections, Veeraiah said.He was speaking at Huzurnagar during the Vijaya Sankalp Yatra-2, in support of Congress candidates.He said that the Congress would also implement its six promises made to disabled persons, including reservations, local authorities’ elections and effective implementation of Disabled Rights Protection Act, 2016.Stating that there were 60,000 disabled voters in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, he requested them to vote for the Congress candidate Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy.