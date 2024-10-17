Vijayawada MP urges support for NDA in MLC polls

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath underscored the importance of a decisive win for NDA candidates in the NTR district, making a bold appeal to energize support ahead of the upcoming MLC elections. During a courtesy visit from newly appointed Janasena Party District President Samineni Udayabhanu at NTR Bhavan, he urged voters to unite behind the NDA alliance, aiming for a commanding victory that would send a strong message to rival parties.

The minister welcomed Udayabhanu into the Janasena fold, expressing optimism about collaborative efforts to foster development in the NTR district. "Together, we must work hard to transform NTR into a bastion of the NDA," he stated. He praised the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, asserting that their governance has rekindled public interest in the MLC elections, which historically see low voter turnout.

Udayabhanu echoed Sivanath's sentiments, pledging to strengthen the NDA alliance across the district's seven constituencies. He affirmed his commitment to support Sivanath’s leadership and highlighted the potential for unprecedented development under the NDA’s governance.