Uttarakhand CM Alleges Opposition Funding from Abroad, Supports BJP Campaign in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami alleged that Opposition parties were getting funds from abroad to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi is giving equal importance to the development of the country and to its defence,” he said.

Dhami along with Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri took part in election campaign meeting here at old collectorate ground in Nizamabad on Thursday.

Speaking at an election meeting in support of BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind, Dhami said that the Congress had failed to eradicate terrorism and which Modi had done in 10 years. “The people are not interested in listening to the worst history of the Congress,” he said, adding, “Modi is treating 140 crore people as his family members.”

He said that Arvind had implemented his promise of securing the Turmeric Board for Nizamabad, and was committed to reopening the Nizam Deccan Sugar Limited factory.

Speaking at a press conference, Arvind said the Congress government had failed to implement its guarantees and questioned the non-payment of crop damage compensation and increased Rythu Bandhu aid. He said the BJP would remove the reservations for Muslims and increase SC/ST reservations. “Muslim countries are praising Sanatana Dharma and constructing Hindu temples,” he said and added that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy learn about Sanatana Dharma. He ridiculed the Congress’ chargesheet against the BJP and said that after the BJP’s hat-trick victory at the Centre, India will experience good fortune.



