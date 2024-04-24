TS BJP Leaders Under Lens to Curb Infighting

Hyderabad: The BJP high command is reportedly in a buoyant mood following its internal survey reports showing that the party would win eight Lok Sabha seats and having a marginal lead in two others. To bolster the prospects, the party has sought four public meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the BJP leadership, a good performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state is a stepping stone to coming to power in the state in 2028. The party sees its support base swelling and wants to fill the vacuum caused by the downfall of the BRS. It feels the Congress upsurge will not last long.

In view of this, the party has taken measures on the lines of Gujarat model, where it replaced then Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet with Bhupendra Patel. BJP president J.P. Nadda had announced that a similar model would be implemented across the country.

The party is keeping close tabs on the functioning of some leaders, who have so far held important positions, during the Lok Sabha election campaign. As per sources, the party is preparing a confidential report, covering even the top state leadership, so that inefficient leaders do not come in the way of its attempt to win power in the state in during the next Assembly elections.

The source revealed that the party initiated this exercise following the feedback after the Assembly elections that the prospects of the party were hampered in at least 15 Assembly segments due to bickering in the party and non-cooperation by some senior leaders.

The party is on a mission to get the direct feedback from the ground level in the current Lok Sabha elections.

TS affairs chief Sunil Bansal, who was in the state for two days, had collected feedback after meeting with different election management departments.

Election management committee chief Abhay Kumar Patil has covered 16 Lok Sabha constituencies and roped in all those who failed to get party tickets into the campaign effort.



