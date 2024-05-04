Transgender contesting from Kurupam for first time

VISAKHAPATNAM: Geetha Rani, a transgender person from Jatapu tribe, is contesting the forthcoming assembly elections from the Kurupam constituency in the combined Vizianagaram district.

Geetha believes that the major political parties in the area, TD, YSRC and CPM, have not done enough to address the issues that Kurupam has been facing since generations.

Kurupam constituency is home to hilltop villages that lack road facilities. Tribal people, who live in these villages, still carry their sick inmates or pregnant women in dolis – a makeshift bed – for hours before the patient can reach a hospital.

Geetha says many MLAs have promised to solve this issue during their election campaigns. They do not bother once they win.

Adivasi living in these villages also do not have access to drinking water.

Geetha says she is entering politics and contesting as an independent candidate from Kurupam for many reasons, which have deeply affected her. She says there are around 500 transgender people in the area.

“They face an identity crisis and other challenges, including lack of employment opportunities. To deal with them, I founded an organisation named 'Giri Nestham',” Geetha stated.

She has developed robust connections with people of Kurupam through this organisation. She has executed service programmes in every village where transgender live. They have been trained in sewing. Those not interested in sewing have been encouraged to rear sheep.

“These initiatives have enabled transgender in Kurupam to become self-reliant,” she remarked.

Geetha says when she announced her candidacy, people from all walks of life supported her.

“Mainstream YSRC, TD and CPM are useless. Problems in Kurupam have remained as they are. I will solve the problem in the constituency I have been living in,” Geetha remarked.