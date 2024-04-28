Tirupati Rallies Erupt in Violence

Tirupati: Violent clashes that broke out during parallel rallies by the ruling YSR Congress (YSRC) and the opposition TD-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in Giripuram colony of Tirupati have sparked an intense war of words between the rival political camps.

The chaos erupted on Saturday when campaigners from the two rival groups held parallel rallies in the area, leading to a confrontation as the two groups crossed paths. Tempers flared, and workers from both sides resorted to physical violence, exchanging blows in full public view.

In the aftermath, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Sunday launched a blistering attack on NDA candidate Arani Srinivasulu, accusing him of attempting to bring "Chittoor's murder politics" to the peaceful city of Tirupati.

"Arani, who grew up in the tradition of murder politics in Chittoor, is trying to create disturbances and act like a rowdy in peaceful Tirupati," Reddy said. "It is ridiculous for Srinivasulu, who has made rowdyism a habit, to claim he will ensure no disturbances and protect the city's sanctity”. He also alleged that Arani had brought 2,000 rowdies from Chittoor and was acting arrogantly.

Bhumana stated that after the YSRC came to power, not a single unruly incident occurred in Tirupati.

He claimed his family did a lot of good work, from conducting festivals to protecting people during the Covid pandemic. "It is ridiculous for Srinivasulu to make allegations and disrespect the Bhumana family which has such a background," he added.

However, Srinivasulu hit back, questioning Karunakar Reddy's own alleged involvement in faction politics. "Aren't you the one who has been implementing the Kadapa culture in Tirupati for the past 30 years through Rajareddy?" he asked. He accused Bhumana of having no right to criticise him, given his alleged history of murder politics and settlements.

The NDA candidate accused the Bhumana family of practicing Kadapa faction politics in the sacred city, disrupting the peaceful atmosphere. "While we are conducting campaigns with the permission of the EC, Bhumana is sending goons to create disturbances", he alleged.

Arani criticised the police for acting as mute spectators when YSRC party workers allegedly attacked them. “While the NDA alliance cooperated for peaceful elections, the YSRC tried to intimidate voters through disturbances, blaming Karunakar and Abhinay Reddy”, Srinivasulu reiterated.