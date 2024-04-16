Throwing a stone at me will not avert the defeat of evil and rich forces: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: After the stone-pelting incident, the injured Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has returned to continue the Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra with renewed vigour.



As Jagan Mohan Reddy stepped out of the Kesarapalle stay camp after a day’s rest, he was warmly greeted by party leaders and activists on Monday.

Despite the challenges he faced, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s spirit remained high, reflecting his commitment to continue the bus yatra, party leaders said.

The CM said the attack against him would increase his sense of commitment to serve the people, not diminish it. He was addressing the first public meeting at Nagavarappadu in Gudivada after unidentified miscreants attacked him during his Memantha Siddham Yatra near Vijayawada on Saturday.

“Maybe the wound on my forehead will heal in 10 days, but the wounds inflicted by Chandrababu on the poor people are forever,” said the CM.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “From Chandrababu, vested media to BJP and Congress, everyone is attacking me while I did my best for the people’s welfare. I am not afraid. Shooting one arrow at Arjuna does not mean that the Kauravas have won.”

“Such attacks will not shake my resolve, and it means that we are so close to victory, and they are so far from it,” asserted the CM.

He asked, “Are you all ready to fight against the Opposition for the welfare of the people, the future of the poor, and to continue all the schemes for another five years? I am standing here with courage after delivering the promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh. On the other side, there are conspirators whose foundations are lies and deceptions,” he stated.

Highlighting the “failed promises and mockery of welfare schemes” by Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister said, “Naidu ridiculed the schemes for free electricity to farmers, English medium in government schools, free houses to the poor and went to court to stall these.”

“The YSRC government has brought revolutionary changes, but Chandrababu looted villages in the name of Janmabhoomi Committees. We are giving assistance and assurances to the farmers through RBKs, free electricity for nine hours during the day, provided permanent land rights for `35 lakh acres,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He said, “In the last 58 months, we have brought enough changes which are visible in every village and household. We are the only state in the country that gives Rs 3,000 as welfare pension. Ten fishing harbours are coming up in the state, the Bhogapuram Airport work is in full swing, and three industrial corridors are being erected, we are consistently topping the Ease of Doing Business ranking. We have fulfilled 99 per cent of the 2029 poll promises by considering our Manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran,” explained the CM.

Jagan Reddy said that in 2014, Chandrababu formed an alliance and made promises to every household, including signing off farm loan waiver, waiving off loans for savings societies, depositing Rs 25,000 after the birth of a female child, providing unemployment benefits, but he did not fulfil these promises.

At the campsite, many leaders of other political parties including Telugu Desam joined the YSRC in the presence of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The CM expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support and emphasised the need to stand firm against cowardly acts. He urged party leaders to keep reaching out to the people and ensuring the success of the Memantha Siddham Yatra.