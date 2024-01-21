Tensions Rise Ahead of Harmony Rally in Kolkata

Kolkata: A day before West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's ‘Harmony Rally’ and similar ones by her party with the representatives of all the communities in the city and districts during the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, Midnapore BJP MP Dilip Ghosh has warned Trinamul Congress of a “fitting reply” to any disturbance to it's celebration in the state on the grand Hindu religious event.

The BJP also launched a public helpline number for feedback while governor CV Ananda Bose appealed for tolerance and peace in a message. On Sunday Mr Ghosh alleged, “Riots occurred everywhere in Bengal earlier in the name of harmony. Now those who destroy harmony in the name of ‘Harmony Rally’ are on the streets again.”

He also claimed, “Only some people with double standards and those who survive on the TMC will join the rally. No riot happens during a festival of Hindu community. This is history. So all have to be alert about those trying to trigger a riot over this. Hindu community will celebrate its festival peacefully. If there is any opposition, a fitting reply will be given.”

The state BJP later posted on X, “Call 7605026115 if you face any obstruction anywhere while holding a programme on Ram Mandir or for legal assistance into any untoward incident on January 22.” TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay however said, “No programme, which sparks tension and unrest and endangers harmony in the country, should be held. The more BJP leaders criticize the CM for her event, the more they will lose votes here.”

In the evening, the governor stated, “On 22nd January, 2024 the nation will stand witness to signature events that are intricately linked to its ethos. Seminal events shall also take place in West Bengal. On this special day when we redefine the essence of our nationhood through strong linkages to its great heritage and culture, let us resolve once again to share the glory and greatness of our Motherland.”

He added, “I appeal to my brothers and sisters of Bengal to make the occasion one of sweetness and light through peace and harmony. Friends, I urge upon everyone to be tolerant and do not fall prey to disinformation. The law is on your side. It is time people rise in unison to promote social integration.”