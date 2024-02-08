Tirupati: Telugu Desam’s (TD) senior leader and former minister Amarnath Reddy heavily criticised the state budget presented by the YSRC government, calling it a ‘scam’ and accusing it of financial mismanagement.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Reddy slammed finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy’s budget as a ‘juggling act of numbers’, alleging that he increased the revenue deficit from ₹ 13,000 crore to ₹ 44,000 crore and the fiscal deficit from ₹ 35,000 crore to ₹ 60,000 crore. He blamed the YSRC government for changing the state into ‘Appula Andhra Pradesh’, stating that the state’s debts have doubled to ₹ 11.58 lakh crore under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule due to financial misgovernance.

Amarnath highlighted that the YSRC regime had hugely increased registration charges, electricity charges, and other taxes, burdening the common people. He accused the government of thriving on liquor revenue while causing the deaths of thousands by allowing the sale of substandard liquor.

The former minister pointed out that the budget allotted limited funds to flagship schemes like Aarogyasri and cancelled important schemes like the ‘Thalli Bidda Express’. He alleged that 35 lakh self-help groups were also given a raw deal in the budget. “The number of beneficiaries under Rythu Bharosa has been reduced in the budget. It makes it evident that this government’s actions do not match its words,” Reddy remarked.