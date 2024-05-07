Telangana Congress Ramps Up Campaign, Targets Women, Farmers, and Youth

Hyderabad: The Congress has pinned high hopes on women, farmers and youth, who benefited from the schemes of the five-month-old Revanth Reddy government to make considerable gains in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana state. The party, which won just three Lok Sabha seats in 2019, is aiming to win 14 seats out of total 17 this time.

As the May 13 polling day gets closer, the party leadership has decided to make a strong push to get the votes of these sections who benefited from free bus travel scheme, gas cylinders for ₹ 500, interest-fee loans to women SHGs (self help groups), free power to households up to 200 units, Indiramma Houses, Group-1, mega DSC job notifications, Rythu Bandhu and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's announcement to waive crop loans of farmers up to ₹ 2 lakh by August 15.

The party has formed special coordination committees at the booth level to reach out to every beneficiary of these schemes in the last four days of campaigning till May 11 and ensure they cast votes in favour of the Congress.

Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held the party's polling strategy meeting with a few ministers and senior party leaders at his residence.

Party sources said that the Chief Minister took stock of how the party leaders and cadre have geared up for micro-level booth management aimed to take voters to the polling booths, ensure higher polling percentage and ensure that they cast votes in favour of the Congress.

In the meeting, Revanth Reddy reportedly shared the data of how the Congress government's five out of six guarantees benefitted crores of women, lakhs of farmers and youth in the past five months since the party formed the government on December 7 last.

Revanth Reddy issued directions to party leaders to activate the booth-level coordination committees and ensure that they work effectively till the polling ends on May 13.

He said booth level committees should reach out to every household in the next four days with prime focus on women, farmers and youth.

The Chief Minister shared the details of the Congress government's schemes which benefited crores of beneficiaries and asked booth-level committees to meet beneficiaries and seek their support for Congress in Lok Sabha polls in the next four days.

Congress goodies

Rythu Bandhu amount of ₹ 5,500 crore for rabi was credited in bank accounts of over 60 lakh farmers

Nearly 30 lakh women travelling free in TSRTC buses every day; 30 crore 'zero tickets' have been issued to women since December 9 last.

40 lakh households are receiving subsidised cylinders for ₹ 500

50 lakh households are getting 'zero electricity bills' since March this year.

Chief Minister has distributed appointment letters to nearly 30,000 candidates

Revanth Reddy issued TSPSC Group-1 notification for 563 posts and Mega DSC notification to fill over 11,000 teacher vacancies in government schools.

Five lakh candidates have applied for Group-1, prelims to be held in June.

Over three lakh people applied for Mega DSC notification.