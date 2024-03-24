Telangana Congress Plans Mega Rally in Tukkuguda, Launches Massive Voter Outreach Drive

HYDERABAD: The state Congress will hold a public meeting featuring top party leaders at Tukkuguda on the city outskirts in the first week of April as part of the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. It will launch a public outreach over the next 50 days to reach out to the beneficiaries and applicants of Six Guarantees, to convert them to voters.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi will attend the public meeting in Tukkuguda, sources said. The date will be announced in a day or two. The AICC leaders are expected to release the Telugu version of the Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha polls at the meeting.

Tukkuguda holds sentimental value for the Congress. It was at this venue that the party held a Congress Working Committee (CWC) on September 16 and 17 last year in which AICC leader Sonia Gandhi released the Six Guarantees for the Assembly polls.

The Six Guarantees were believed to have played a key role in bringing the party to power for the first time in Telangana state. For the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has set itself a target to win 14-plus Lok Sabha seats out of 17 in the state.

With regard to the outreach, the party's booth-level leaders and workers will be given a list of beneficiaries and applicants of schemes like Mahalakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Aarogyasri and Indiramma houses. They will go to each house, interact with beneficiary and try to mobilise their support for the party. The party with train the teams for the purpose.

Over 40 lakh households covered by the Gruha Jyothi scheme have been getting 'zero bills' from February. Over 40 lakh households are availing the Rs 500 LPG cylinders. And nearly 35 lakh women have travelled free in RTC buses. The party leaders and workers will reach out to all these households and beneficiaries and seek their support for the Congress in Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress government invited applications from people to avail Six Guarantees during a special drive titled 'Praja Palana' during December-January. It received 1.25 crore applications from all the districts. The government has uploaded the details of these applicants online.









The government is implementing the Mahalakshmi guarantees of free TSRTC bus travel for women and `500 gas cylinders, Gruha Jyothi scheme to supply free power up to 200 units, Indiramma housing scheme to construct houses at `5 lakh each and enhancement of health insurance cover to `10 under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme.



