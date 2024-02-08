Hyderabad: The state BJP will begin its exercise to pick its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections at a meeting of its state election committee to be held in New Delhi on Friday, even as it issued a call to BRS leaders to join the BJP.

The party is hoping that it can improve its tally from four to reach double digits.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy said the party would contest from all of them. “The public mood is in favour of the BJP in Telangana state,” he said, adding that people had made up their mind to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi again.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kishan Reddy said the BJP state election committee would through a list of aspirants. There would be three to five probables for each constituency from whom the party’s Parliamentary Board will make the final pick, he said.

With respect to the Hyderabad constituency, Kishan Reddy said unlike in the past when the party fielded a candidate to mark its presence, things would be different this time. “Our goal is to win Hyderabad and defeat Owaisi and we are serious about this,” he said.

Kishan Reddy called on BRS leaders and workers to join the BJP and strengthen Modi’s hands and serve the country. The polls, he said, would be between the BJP and the Congress in Telangana state, and dismissed the BRS as a party that had lost its relevance.

“It does not matter if it wins a seat or two for the state as there is little it can do. Even if it loses every seat, it is no loss to Telangana state. The people have already made up their minds to support Modi,” he said.