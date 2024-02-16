Tejashwi Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” in Bihar’s Sasaram on Friday.

During the roadshow, which was part of the Yatra, Tejashwi Yadav was spotted driving a red SUV with Mr. Gandhi beside him. Both the leaders were seen waving at the crowd which had gathered on both sides of the road.

Sources said that people were enthusiastic after Rahul Gandhi told Tejashwi Yadav that he would be in the driving seat in Bihar. The development is viewed as significant in Bihar politics following Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s sudden exit from the Mahagathbandhan and the INDIA bloc in January.

Political analysts suggest that Rahul Gandhi’s statement hints at Tejashwi Yadav taking the lead of the opposition bloc in Bihar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav supported the protesting farmers and likened them as “important citizens of the country”.

In his speech, Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the Centre, stating that “Farmers want a meeting with our Prime Minister, but he doesn’t have time for them. He can find time to meet Priyanka Chopra (Bollywood actress) but can’t spare a moment for our protesting farmers”.

In the public meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticized the Centre alleging it as “anti-farmer”.

“The government policies are ant-farmer. The government is giving away to Adani in the name of development”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

Mr. Yadav also used the occasion to take a jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for joining hands with the BJP led NDA in Bihar.

Addressing the public gathering in Sasaram, Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for joining hands with the BJP led NDA in Bihar. He also used the occasion to remind the farmers about Bazaar Samiti and Mandis which were created during Lalu Rabri regime.

“You must be aware that Bazar Samiti and Mandis were created all across the state during Lalu-Rabri regime. This was done for the benefits of our farmers but when Nitish Kumar came he closed it. We tried to open it again after coming to power but everyone know our Chief Minister works”,

Continuing his criticism of the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav stated that Nitish Kumar used to say that he would never join hands with the BJP, but he returned. He also referred to him as the “tired Chief Minister”.

“Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar used to say and even took a pledge publicly that he would never return to the BJP .He used to say “Mar Jayenge Mit Jayenge magar BJP ke saath dubara nahi Jayenge” (I will die but never return to the BJP). He is a tired Chief Minister”, Mr. Yadav said.

Meanwhile, RJD Chief Lalu Yadav created a stir in Bihar politics by suggesting that the doors of Mahagathbandhan were open for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

While talking to reporters in Patna Mr. Yadav said that, “Jab Ayengey to Dekhengey, Darwaza to khula hi rahta hai (We will see when he comes back. The doors are always open)”, RJD Chief Lalu Yadav told reporters in Patna.

During his brief interaction with the media, Lalu Yadav also said that Rahul Gandhi has the abilities to become the Prime Minister.

“Why do you have doubts? We are going to win elections… Rahul Gandhi is competent to become the Prime Minister”, Lalu Yadav said.

On Thursday both the leaders had met in Bihar assembly. The video of their brief encounter was circulated on social media.

Nitish Kumar recently dumped the Mahagathbandhan and returned to the NDA fold. He was sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the ninth time on January 28 along with BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.