TD resorting to murder politics fearing defeat, charges Padma

Vijayawada:Former chairperson of AP State Women's Commission Vasireddy Padma charged Telugu Desam with resorting to politics of murder, fearing defeat in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking to media at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli, she said TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh are inciting their party workers to violence.

This has led to the killing of a YSRC activist Venkata Reddy in Tadepalli and an assassination attempt on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada.

Padma accused TD leaders and followers of attacking YSRC leaders and sympathisers in Ongole, Chittoor and Annamayya districts.

She described TD leaders as cowards who have resorted to violence fearing defeat, instead of seeking support from people in a democratic manner.

The former women’s commission chief said Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, has been asking people to vote for YSRC if they have benefitted from the good schemes of state government.

She asked Naidu why he did not come up with the idea of secretariat and volunteer systems, which took welfare schemes and administration to doorsteps of the people.

Padma said with nothing to show as his achievements, Naidu has launched a vilification campaign against Jagan Mohan Reddy using his friendly media. Further, afraid of his defeat, the TD chief has entered into alliance with Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party in the hope of winning the elections.

“People are not responding to you. In fact, they are ready to teach you a lesson,” the former women’s commission chairperson told Naidu.