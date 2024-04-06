TD promises to scrap land titling act

KAKINADA: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said he would scrap the AP Land Titling Act if the three-party alliance is elected to power in the state.

Naidu was speaking at the Prajagalam Yatra in Narsapuram and Palakollu in West Godavari district on Friday evening.

“This legislation poses a threat to private parties and it should go. If the law comes into force, it is tantamount to mortgaging the properties of the people. Therefore, this dangerous law should be scrapped,” Naidu said.

The TD chief said that if the people wanted development of the state, they should give more than 160 seats to the three-party alliance in the state Assembly and 24 MPs to them.

He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is a “Bachha’’ and he would show his strength to Jagan Mohan Reddy after assuming power.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy is not bothered about the welfare of farmers and he doesn’t have any understanding of the problems faced by the farmers. All sectors in the state are in a state of deterioration, without any development and the income sources have fallen down drastically.”

He said the aqua and farm sectors have been adversely affected and the youth are in the dark without having jobs. ”The YSRC government has brought `13 lakh crore in loans, but the elderly people were not able to get their pension in the last five days.”

Naidu claimed that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi know how to create wealth and implement welfare schemes. ”If the unemployed youths want to get jobs, the NDA should come to power. We together have the power to bring industries.”