TD leaders, supporters try to meet Naidu for Alur and Kadiri assembly tickets

Vijayawada: Tension mounted at the residences of Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad in Telangana and Undavalli in AP on Tuesday, as ticket aspirants along with their supporters arrived in large numbers seeking TD tickets for them.

Former MLA and Alur TD in-charge Kotla Sujathamma along with her supporters arrived at the Jubilee Hills residence of Naidu in Hyderabad. She said the party was losing the Alur segment for the last 25 years but party supporters want her to enter the fray this time and win the seat. However, Naidu’s security personnel did not allow her to meet the party chief.



Similarly, at the Undavalli residence, former MLA Chand Basha along with his supporters arrived and sought for him the ticket for Kadiri seat. Though Chand Basha was working for the party in Kadiri for the last five years, the seat was allotted to Kandhikunta Prasad’s wife Yashoda Devi, which was unjust, his supporters claimed.



Chand Basha’s supporters even sought allotment of the Hindupur LS seat for him in case the ticket for the Kadiri Assembly seat was not granted.



When the former MLA and his supporters tried to convince TD general secretary Lokesh on this issue, he reportedly advised them to go away. “We know who would win from there,” he stated curtly.

