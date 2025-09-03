Tamil Nadu BJP Leaders to Discuss Assembly Poll Strategy with Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP's Tamil Nadu unit leaders will discuss organisational preparedness for the 2026 state Assembly elections with the central leadership in a meeting to be held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here on Wednesday.

Besides Amit Shah, the BJP President JP Nadda and other central leaders of the party will participate in the meeting. Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, former state president K Annamalai, Vanithi Srinivasan, Tamilsai Soundararajan, and other leaders will also attend the meeting.

The BJP is facing the election in alliance with the AIADMK, which had snapped ties with the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. After the reconciliation, BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, exuded confidence in the NDA winning the next Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Committee meeting in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss the strategy with the state’s top leaders for the Bihar Assembly elections.

According to Bihar BJP sources, the meeting is going to take place in Delhi today to discuss the poll strategy of the Bihar Assembly elections, and party leaders will take guidance from Amit Shah to work hard on the ground to win the election.

A senior Bihar BJP leader told ANI on the condition of anonymity, "The Bihar election strategy is very important for the party because the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pave the way to the success of NDA in the state Assembly election."

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to announce the official schedule.