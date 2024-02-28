Top
Home » News » Politics

Syed Naseer Hussain Denies 'Pro-Pakistan' Slogans, Accuses BJP of Misleading Public

Politics
M B GIRISH
28 Feb 2024 12:26 PM GMT
Newly elected Rajya Sabha member refutes claims of 'pro-Pakistan' slogans, accuses BJP MLA R. Ashoka of misleading public
Syed Naseer Hussain Denies Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Accuses BJP of Misleading Public
x
Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain. (Image: ANI)

Bengaluru: Newly elected Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka of misleading the public over reported ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans and asked Ashoka to get facts by doing proper home work.

Hussain stated that he did not hear any of his supporters shouting ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans during his victory celebration in Vidhana Soudha after he was declared a winner in Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday evening and said his supporters raised slogans “Naseer Sahab Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad’ and did not come across any slogans “Pakistan Zindabad.” He suspected that the video clip circulated would have been “morphed” and “anything could happen today.”

“Had I heard pro-Pakistan slogans, then I would have sent him to jail,” said Hussain but nothing such a thing occurred during his victory celebration and stated that “If the video circulated is morphed, then, the person responsible should face action.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain pro-Pakistan slogans karnataka politics 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
M B GIRISH
About the AuthorM B GIRISH

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X