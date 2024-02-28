Syed Naseer Hussain Denies 'Pro-Pakistan' Slogans, Accuses BJP of Misleading Public

Bengaluru: Newly elected Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka of misleading the public over reported ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans and asked Ashoka to get facts by doing proper home work.

Hussain stated that he did not hear any of his supporters shouting ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans during his victory celebration in Vidhana Soudha after he was declared a winner in Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday evening and said his supporters raised slogans “Naseer Sahab Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad’ and did not come across any slogans “Pakistan Zindabad.” He suspected that the video clip circulated would have been “morphed” and “anything could happen today.”