Suspended IPS Officer Resigns, Eyes BJP Ticket in West Bengal Elections

Kolkata: A suspended IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre tendered his resignation to the Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday, triggering speculations of his entry to politics and contesting the Lok Sabha Election on a BJP ticket.

Debasish Dhar, who became IPS in 2010 on promotion from the state police service, mentioned 'personal reasons' in his resignation letter as the ground of his exit, according to sources.

Sources however claimed that Mr Dhar has been in touch with BJP and is likely to join the saffron party soon. He may be fielded at Birbhum Lok Sabha seat against three-time Trinamul Congress MP and candidate Satabdi Roy.

Mr Dhar was suspended and was posted as officer on compulsory waiting (OCW) in rank of a superintendent of police (SP) for around three years.

He had drawn the ire of chief minister Mamata Banerjee for defending as SP(Coochbehar) the CISF firing that killed four villagers during a violent mob attack on a polling booth at Sitalkuchi in the district in 2021 Assembly polls.

After earning suspension and OCW posting post-poll, Mr Dhar also faced a probe and raids by the criminal investigation department of the state police at his residence over the allegations of disproportionate assets.