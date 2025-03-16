Station Ghanpur tense ahead of Revanth’s visit

Warangal (Jangaon) A charged atmosphere prevails in Station Ghanpur constituency, Jangaon district, as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to hold a public meeting on Sunday. BRS leaders have declared their intent to block the rally, prompting the deployment of heightened security measures.

In a major development, police have arrested several key figures, including Telangana’s first Deputy CM and former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, who is now under house arrest. A substantial police presence has been established around Rajaiah’s residence as BRS supporters gather nearby.

Rajaiah, who vowed to disrupt the CM’s rally, criticized Revanth Reddy as a “failure” and accused him of not delivering on his promises, warning that the CM’s visit to Station Ghanpur should be reconsidered. He further threatened to bring down the current government. Additionally, Rajaiah commented on remarks made by MLA Kadiyam Srihari — who had called for strict treatment of party switchers — suggesting that Srihari should be put to a “moral test.”