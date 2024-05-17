State will rectify 17 black spots on Vijayawada NH, says Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad:Seventeen black spots have been identified on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway that witnessed repeated fatalities in road accidents and the state government will take measures to prevent accidents, said roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

He was speaking at a review meeting at the Secretariat on Friday on the condition of roads and highways, progress of work on road and highway projects and the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, with senior officials of the R&B department.



The minister directed officials to set up signboards at these accident-prone areas on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, warning drivers about the danger spots.



He asked officials to take measures to prevent overspeeding, widen the highway to six-lane road wherever necessary, carry out improvement of junctions, construction of VUPs (vehicle under passes), setting up of service roads on either side of the highway.



Venkat Reddy said the government is aiming to make the highways 'accident-free' and that the RRR, once completd, will turn out to be a "super game changer" for Telangana state.



"The Congress government constructed the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project in 2012 which proved to be a gamechanger for Hyderabad. The Congress government will now construct RRR project, which will turn out to be a super game changer for Telangana," Venkat Reddy stated.



He asked officials to take steps to float RRR tenders by July this year and ensure project completion by 2028. "The overall project is expected to be completed at a cost of around Rs 30,000 crore," he said.



The 340-km RRR project is aimed at reducing the traffic flow in the city and promoting urban satellite centres along the road. It will be encircling the state capital, Hyderabad, he added.

