Siddaramaiah Fights Back: Denounces BJP, JD(S) Attacks on Family

Raichur: During a public event at Manvi in Raichur district on Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a fierce attack against BJP and JD(S) accusing them of dragging his family into political battles. He also attacked the opposition leaders for being jealous of his humble origins.

"The BJP and JD(S) leaders are in despair. So they dragged my wife’s name into politics. Will you forgive them (BJP-JD(S) leaders) for involving my wife in their political games? She has never stepped into politics. What wrong did I do? I come from a backward class community and I am the son of a shepherd. I chalked out various programs for the poor and oppressed. They cannot tolerate me becoming CM for a second time. They want to bring me down. Is it a mistake to implement the guarantees and other pro-poor and social welfare schemes in the state? Why should they involve my wife in their jealousy towards me? What wrong has she done?" Siddaramaiah questioned during the ‘Swabhimana Samavesha.’

The Chief Minister emphasized that the convention was organized to give a befitting reply to the BJP-JD(S). Throughout his speech, Siddaramaiah accused the opposition parties of opposing social justice and claimed that they were against him due to his economic and social programs benefiting the poor and oppressed.

“They (opposition parties) are angry as my ‘mistake’ was to work for the social and economic empowerment of the poor and downtrodden in line with the vision of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said.

Taking strong objection to the calls for his resignation by the opposition alliance, Siddaramaiah said, "For no reason they keep demanding my resignation. Yes, I am fed up, but I will continue fighting for you. I will not be intimidated or bow down to their attacks. Gandhi Ji had said that the conscience is above all courts. My conscience is evident. I have not made any mistake. I will do as per my conscience and no budget to any pressure."

He declared to defeat the BJP-JDS conspiracy to unseat him.

"With your blessings, I will continue to fight. You must also teach the BJP a lesson," he urged. He also congratulated Bosaraju, Ravi Bosaraju and all the leaders for organizing the ‘Swabhimani Samavesha.’

Shifting his focus towards Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah said " When he was the Chief Minister, he had the opportunity to serve the people and develop the state, but he failed. Now, both Kumaraswamy and the BJP are spreading lies and false propaganda about our government's development programs. They claim the state's treasury is empty and there is no money for development. If the treasury was empty, how are we undertaking so many developmental projects?" he asked.

Attacking the BJP for resorting to ‘Operation Kamala,’ Siddaramaiah said that the party never came to power on its own in Karnataka.

“Be it 2008 or 2019, the BJP never came to power in Karnataka on its own strength. They never had the blessings of the people. The party always came to power through Operation Kamala. The BJP did not work when it was in power. They have no interest in the state's development and are waiting to grab power through shortcuts," he alleged.