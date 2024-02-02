Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP of Operation Kamala Politics

Vijayapura: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drew a stark distinction between the Congress and BJP, asserting that while the Congress relies on the trust and judgment of the people to come to power, the BJP resorts to "Operation Kamala."

Addressing reporters at the Muddebihal helipad today, Siddaramaiah emphasized that the people of Karnataka have never granted a clear majority to the BJP in the state. He accused the BJP of lacking the trust and confidence of the people and resorting to tactics like "Operation Kamala" to buy MLAs and secure power.

"In 2008 and 2018, they never secured a majority. The Congress party emerged victorious in 2013. Despite our setback in 2018, we regained power in 2023 with 136 seats. Congress comes to power based on the trust and judgment of the people, while the BJP relies on Operation Kamala," he alleged.

Responding to remarks from BJP state President Vijayendra and MLC Jagdish Shettar about Congress leaders pressuring to join the BJP, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of engaging in 'Operation Kamala' twice in the past.

"Since 2008, Yeddiurappa and Basavaraja Bommai have done the same. They attempt to procure MLAs from various sources. Whenever they succeed in such endeavors, they form a government," he added.

Touching upon the Madya incident, the CM explained that permission was sought from the Keragodu Gram Panchayat to hoist only the national flag and the Kannada flag. Instead, a saffron flag was raised, prompting Siddaramaiah to criticize the act, stating, "The national flag, symbolizes the identity of 140 crore people of India. Those who refuse to hoist the national flag claim to be patriots," he added.