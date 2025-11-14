EC Colluded With BJP In Bihar; Cash Payments Continued Despite Model Dode: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur : Accusing the Election Commission of "colluding" with the ruling party in Bihar, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that cash and benefits including Rs 10,000 to women were distributed to voters despite the model code of conduct being in force in the then poll-bound state. The former chief minister of Rajasthan termed the trends of the Bihar assembly election results disappointing and said pension payments and cash transfers continued unabated during the campaign period.

"The assembly results are disappointing. It seems to me that the payments of Rs 10,000 to women were continuing even when the election campaign was on; such a thing never happens," Gehlot told reporters here.

He said that during the assembly elections in Rajasthan in 2023, the distribution of mobile phones under a scheme and pension disbursements were immediately halted the moment the code came into effect.

"In Bihar, the Election Commission remained a mute spectator. Why did it not stop this? It did not intervene at all," he alleged.

"When you do not ensure fair elections, when booth capturing or dishonesty takes place, and the Election commission takes no action, that is vote theft. There was clear collusion with the ruling party," Gehlot said.

He claimed that the BJP had amassed money power, which posed a threat to democracy, adding that the country needs Congress and its ideology. Speaking about the Anta bypoll, Gehlot said that the Congress candidate was heading towards a victory.