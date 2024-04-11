Sajjala says YSRC will Win if Elections are Free and Fair

Vijayawada: YSRC general secretary and government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the Supreme Court of India will expose all the economic offenses committed in the name of Margadarsi by its chairman Ramoji Rao.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said Ramoji Rao has been involved in economic offenses since years after starting Margadarsi. Since then, Ramoji has risen to the level of controlling politics using his newspaper Eenadu.



Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the newspaper magnate is now publishing banner stories with false information in an attempt to give an upper hand to Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in the forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.



The YSRC general secretary maintained that if the elections are held in an impartial manner, YSR Congress will win the polls with a huge majority. He cautioned Naidu that people are watching the former chief minister closely after the latter tried to politicise the death of aged pensioners who visited village / ward secretariats to collect their pensions.