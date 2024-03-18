Sadananda Gowda To Take a Call On Contest In LS Polls

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Monday said to take a call on contesting the Lok Sabha in April/ May on Tuesday after he was denied re-nomination by the party.

Sadananda Gowda represented Bengaluru North seat and BJP Central leaders replaced him with Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, Shobha represented Chikkamagaluru-Udupi Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019.

Sadananda Gowda told reporters in Bengaluru that he has been contacted by Congress leaders to join their party and BJP leaders too have tried to console me over denial of ticket. “I will discuss with family members and well-wishers before arriving at a decision,” said Gowda and stated he has full knowledge what all transpired in the party including BJP Central leaders.

The former BJP CM stated that it hurts when leaders try to “embarrass” deliberately for selfish ends and alleged that BJP is no longer a party with a “difference.”



“There is plenty to share on the affairs of Karnataka BJP,” said Gowda and assured to reveal it all at the press conference tomorrow in Bengaluru.

On rebellion by BJP leader Eshwarappa over denial of ticket to his son to fight Lok Sabha election, Sadananda Gowda said he discussed with Eshwarappa and wanted to meet BJP Central leaders on denial of tickets to them but he (Eshwarappa) has taken his stand now to contest as an independent.







