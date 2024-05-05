Rythu Bandhu, Aasara payments by May 8: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that Danam Nagender will become a Union minister if he is elected from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the May 13 elections. He said the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc would come to power at the Centre in June and he would take the responsibility of making Nagender a Union minister.

He also said that payments of Rythu Bandhu would be completed to the remaining farmers by May 8, on which day even Aasara pensions would be paid to all beneficiaries.

Addressing election rallies at Secunderabad, Kothagudem and in Kothakota, he said that the earlier Congress governments had transformed Hyderabad into a 'global city' by constructing the international airport, metro rail, ORR, PVNR Express highway, flyovers besides expanding e IT and pharma sectors. In contrast, the BRS leaders had in the last 10 years just taken 'selfies' in front of development projects done by Congress and taking credit for all the ‘development’.

"People of Telangana trounced the BRS government in the Assembly polls and brought Congress to power. Unfortunately, Congress candidates were defeated in the limits of Greater Hyderabad due to false propaganda by BRS leaders on development. KCR and KTR took away thousands of acres along ORR in the name of development. People have now realised how BRS leaders had deceived them. I appeal to voters to elect Congress MPs this time. They will raise their voice in the Parliament and secure more funds from the Centre," he said.

In Kothakota, Reddy alleged that BJP and BRS had joined hands to defeat Congress in Mahbubnagar but their evil plans would not succeed. Revanth said that he belongs to Mahabubnagar district.

"After 70 years, Mahbubnagar has this opportunity to have a Chief Minister from the region. I don't think our district will get this rare opportunity again. It's time to express our gratitude to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by ensuring a big victory for Congress," Revanth Reddy said.

He lashed out at BJP candidate D.K. Aruna and accused her of backstabbing the Congress party, which made her a minister.

"She deceived Congress and joined BJP in 2019. What has she achieved for Mahabubnagar in the last five years? She failed to get any funds or projects from the Centre in the last five years. What moral right does she have to seek votes," Revanth Reddy asked.

In Kothagudem, he dared BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao for an open debate on Rythu Bandhu at Telangana martyrs pylon on May 9. There was no truth in the allegations of Rao that the Congress government had stopped payments of Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pension. He reiterated that crop loans of the farmers up to `2 lakh would be waived by the state government by August 15.

If Rao proves that farmers did not receive Rythu Bandhu benefits under the Congress regime, then he would rub his nose to the ground, otherwise the BRS president should do the same, he added.

Apart from Danam Nagender, the Chief Minister also campaigned in Kothagudem in support of Khammam candidate R. Raghuram Reddy and in Kothakota for Mahbubnagar candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy.