RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Need Of a Government in Manipur

Guwahati: While stressing the need of a government in Manipur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who is on a three-day visit to the state said that restoration of unity in the state may take time and his organisation was trying to take everybody on board in its process of restoring the harmony.

Asked about the initiatives of his organization in restoring peace and harmony in the state, Mr Bhagwat said, “Destruction is a matter of two minutes but construction takes years, especially when done inclusively and without harming anyone. Peace-building requires patience, collective effort, and social discipline.”

Stating that efforts are underway both at community and societal level to restore stability, he said, “We are at it, we will definitely do it....and constantly, during these trials and tribulations, our constant efforts were not to let the people of Manipur asunder on different bases….we will definitely take everybody along or join those who are already in the process.”

Mr Bhagwat said this on Thursday while interacting with prominent citizens and representatives of organisations in Imphal.

He asserted, "It is our intention that minds should again be one without destroying anything, identity etc.. Peace in material matters will come early, but internal peace will take some time. We know that.”

RSS chief also said that Manipur must have a government, and efforts are being made to install a government. He however clarified, “Government and parties, I don’t indulge very much in that, but Manipur must have a government, and to my knowledge they are trying for it.”

Mr Bhagwat who is visiting the northeastern states on the occasion of centenary celebrations of the RSS said that the Sangh’s work is unparalleled. He said, “there is no organisation comparable to the RSS, just as the sea, the sky, and the ocean have no comparison.”

He also highlighted Manipur’s strong cultural traditions, including the wearing of traditional attire during special occasions and the use of native languages, and encouraged strengthening these further.

Meanwhile Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Friday said that the involvement of the RSS will not solve the crisis in the state, as it requires a government-led political solution and confidence-building measures.

Reacting to the three-day tour of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he said that any visit that "prioritises strengthening organisational growth" over the suffering of the people sends a wrong message.

"The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee takes note of the visit of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat to Manipur. At a time when Manipur is still suffering from unprecedented violence, displacement, social division, and administrative collapse, the people expected the Central Government to send a concrete plan for peace and restoration of normalcy," he said.

"However, instead of addressing the humanitarian crisis and the breakdown of governance, the visit appears to be focussed primarily on strengthening RSS organisational activities in the State," he added.