RS Praveen Leaves BSP, Says Party Under Pressure To Quit Alliance With BRS

Hyderabad: BRS party’s electoral tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party became an extremely short-lived affair with BSP state chief R.S. Praveen Kumar announcing his resignation from his party on Saturday. The final formalisation of the BRS-BSP alliance was announced on Friday with BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao allotting the Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituencies for the BSP.

On Saturday, Praveen Kumar announced that he was quitting the BSP. This, he said, was a result of the BSP coming under intense pressure from the BJP not to join hands with the BRS in Telangana state.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Chandrashekar Rao and spending more than two hours with him, Praveen Kumar said since the demand to break up the alliance with the BRS was not acceptable to him, he had decided to quit the party.

He said though he was quitting the BSP, there was no wavering in his commitment to the cause of uplift of Dalit communities and that he would continue to work for the ideals for which he joined the BSP. He said he would disclose his future course of action in due course amidst word doing the rounds that he is likely to join the BRS.