Revanth Reddy Accuses BRS of Reviving Feudal Rule in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accused the BRS of bringing a feudal and monarchical regime back to Telangana state when in power for 10 years. The Congress government had erased all signs of it within two months of coming to power by demolishing the 20-foot-high iron fence and barricades in front of Pragathi Bhavan and opening the doors of Praja Bhavan and the Secretariat to common people on the very first day of assuming office on December 7.

He said the Congress had established a people's government making it accessible for all without any restrictions.

He said that the people had dethroned the BRS to give vent their anger against the undemocratic and dictatorial functioning of the BRS government-led by K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Replying to the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Assembly on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy lashed out at Rao, currently Leader of Opposition (LoP), for skipping the Budget Session.



that the former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao ignored performing his duties as LoP. KCR claims to have read 80,000 books and gained vast knowledge on various subjects. I am appealing to KCR to attend the Assembly and provide his expertise."

Revanth Reddy slammed the BRS leaders for accusing the Congress government of not fulfilling its Six Guarantees and poll-time promises. "We have completed just two months. We started implementing two guarantees of free bus travel for women and enhanced `10 lakh Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme within two days of coming to power. Lakhs of women have undertaken 15 crore free trips in TSRTC buses since December 10," he said

“We will launch two more guarantees very soon. We promised to implement all the Six Guarantees within 100 days of coming to power and we are committed to fulfill this promise."

Revanth Reddy said that the free bus travel had led to an increase in revenues for the endowments department as a large number of women were availing the scheme to visit temples.

"The endowments department’s revenue in November 2023 prior to the Maha Lakshmi guarantee scheme was `49.28 crore. It increased to `93.24 crore in December and `68.69 crore in January after the launch of the scheme in December," the CM said.

He dismissed BRS criticism that there was delay in disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu grants for farmers and Aasara social welfare pensions after the Congress came to power.

"The Congress government is far ahead in disbursement of Rythu Bandhu when compared with the BRS. Even in the case of Aasara pensions, 80 per cent beneficiaries have been covered till date this month and there is just a balance of 20 per cent. Even this delay was on account of paying salaries to all the employees in all the districts at one go on the

first of this month unlike the BRS which used to pay salaries till 20th of every month in a phased manner in districts."

