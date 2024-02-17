Revanth Govt Harassing Builders for Funds to Congress: BJP Chief

HYDERABAD: State BJP chief and Union minister G, Kishan Reddy charged that the Revanth Reddy government was forcing builders to mop up funds for Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra. The Congress government in Karnataka had provided funds when the Assembly elections were underway in Telangana state and now the Revanth Reddy government had turned out to be a major fund-raiser for the Congress in Delhi, he said. Speaking to reporters at the party office after YSRC leader Vellela Ram Mohan and his supporters joined the party, Kishan Reddy said that the Congress government was threatening builders, contractors and companies to pay up. Instead of honouring the promises made during the Assembly elections, the Congress government was focussed on collecting funds, which will be transferred to party high command, Reddy said.

Terming the Congress and BRS as corrupt and family-ruled parties, Kishan Reddy said that both had been trying hard to appease the AIMIM. Pointing out that the Congress with a history of corrupt practices had no guts to order a CBI probe into corrupt deeds of the earlier BRS government, he added that the ruling party was resorting to delaying tactics by ordering a vigilance probe into the Kaleshwaram issue.

Though Hyderabad was contributing a substantial amount to the state Budget, the government had not made enough allocations for the GHMC, he said. On the other hand, the Modi government had released Rs 400 crore for the Cherlapally station, Rs 720 crore for modernising the Secunderabad railway station, Rs 450 crore for Kacheguda and Rs 320 crore for Nampally railway station towards modernisation.

The regional ring road, to come up with Rs 26,000 crore and Cleared by the centre, will turn out to be a game changer in Telangana development, Kishan Reddy said.



