Revanth Credits Warangal for ‘People’s Govt’ in Telangana

Warangal: Only because of the voters in Warangal, the Congress was able to form the people’s government in Telangana, said chief minister A.Revanth Reddy. He promised to transform Warangal into a global city like Hyderabad.



Addressing a massive gathering in the Jana Jatara Sabha held in support of the Congress MP candidate Dr Kadiam Kavya here at Madikonda in Hanamkonda district on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy recalled that people of the erstwhile Warangal district helped the Congress win 10 out of 12 seats.

Similarly, he asked people to support the Congress candidate Kadiam Kavya in the Lok Sabha elections.

By seeing the huge crowd which turned out for the meeting, Revanth Reddy showered many promises on them. He said that the Congress government will complete all the irrigation projects which are pending and will supply water to every village. It will establish an industrial corridor that will provide employment opportunities to the youth along with developing the mega textile park.

He said the underground drainage system will be taken up under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits since the people of Warangal are facing a lot of problems with submerging of colonies even for a mild rainfall.

“By appointing a new vice-chancellor for the Kakatiya University, all vacant posts will be filled along with scrutinising the entire university. A permanent solution will be shown to get rid of the garbage problem in Warangal and Karimnagar district by establishing a huge recycling unit and

also to generate power from the wastage,” the Chief Minister said.

The TPCC chief also said that the Congress government will complete the Outer Ring Road works along with establishing an airport built with international standards at Mamnoor.

“Warangal will be developed on all fronts so that not only the entire north Telangana region but the nation should get surprised. I myself will come to Warangal and by sitting in the chair take the responsibility to transform Warangal into an international city like that of Hyderabad,” he assured.

Revanth Reddy came heavily against BRS chief K.Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew former minister T.Harish Rao. He alleged that both mama (uncle) and alludu (nephew) are still thinking that they are in power. “Being the leader of the opposition, Chandrashekhar Rao never came to the Assembly, but by sitting in a media channel office for four hours, he boasted about working hard for the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

“Chandrashekhar Rao might have designed the Kaleshwaram project after drinking alcohol. That is why it collapsed within a year. If he had guts and was confident that the project that he constructed was wonderful, he must come for a discussion on the quality of it,” Revanth Reddy challenged.

Revanth Reddy also took oath on Lord Shiva of Ramappa temple and Thousand Pillars temple along with Sammakka and Saralamma and promised that he will waive off Rs 2 lakh farm loans by August 15.

After fulfilling the promise on August 15, Revanth Reddy said he will take care of both mama KCR and alludu Harish Rao.

The Chief Minister also came down heavily against the BJP government and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that Modi promised the farmers that he will stop farmer’s suicide by increasing their income, but in the past 10 years of his ruling neither he stopped farmer committing from suicide nor increased their income, instead increased the prices of gas cylinders, petrol and diesel along with daily commodities and increased the burden on poor and middle class people.

“By not allocating the Bayyaram steel factory and shifting Kazipet railway coach factory to the Maharashtra state, Modi did a lot of injustice to the people of Telangana state,” he said.

“The BJP is trying to create disputes among the people in the name of communities and religions. The party has gone mad about religious feeling and trying to gain political mileage by utilising the festivals like Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanti forgetting that gods must be in the temples but devotion must be in the heart of the people,” he added.

Revanth Reddy said BJP MP candidate Aroori Ramesh wants to fool people by changing his shirt colour from pink to saffron. He forgot that the people had taught a fitting lesson to him in the recently held assembly elections.

He also gave clarity about Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari joining the Congress. He said he himself had invited Srihari into the party by sending senior Congress leaders to his house.

“The people of Warangal must think wisely and decide whom they want to see as their MP — an educated person like Dr Kadiam Kavya who can fight on public issues in Parliament or “anaconda” Aroori Ramesh who will try to grab all the remaining lands of the people,” he appealed.