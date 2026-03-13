Restoring Statehood Essential for Lasting Peace and Stability in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Friday renewed his long-standing demand for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the region’s political and administrative situation would improve significantly once its former status is reinstated.

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah stressed that restoring statehood should be treated as a priority, arguing that it is essential for addressing governance gaps and developmental challenges that have persisted since the 2019 reorganisation.

Abdullah said that the return of statehood is central to ensuring better administration and empowering local representatives with greater authority. According to him, reinstating the region’s political status would help create conditions conducive to stability and progress. “The status of statehood should be restored here. The sooner this happens, the better the situation can improve here,” he remarked.

His comments came shortly after his return to Srinagar from Jammu, where he survived an assassination attempt at a wedding reception on Wednesday night. The incident triggered widespread condemnation across political parties and led to protests by NC workers in both Srinagar and Jammu, who described the episode as a serious security lapse. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke with Abdullah on Thursday evening and ordered a probe into the matter.

The renewed call for statehood comes amid ongoing political discussions in the region following the August 2019 reorganisation, which split the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The NC has consistently maintained that restoring statehood is vital for strengthening democratic governance and ensuring that the people of the region have a stronger voice in administrative decisions. Abdullah reiterated that meaningful improvement in the region’s situation is closely tied to the return of its political autonomy.

Political parties across J&K have repeatedly urged the central government to fulfil its assurances regarding the restoration of statehood. The Centre has previously stated that statehood would be reinstated at an appropriate time, following the completion of the delimitation process and the conduct of Assembly elections.

Abdullah earlier joined the congregational prayers on Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at Srinagar’s lakeside Hazratbal shrine. Tens of thousands of people attended the congregation, the biggest in the Valley on the occasion.