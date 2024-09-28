Ravi Kumar Challenges Jagan Reddy's Respect for India

Kurnool: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has launched a scathing attack on former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, suggesting that Reddy should consider leaving India due to his alleged disrespect towards the country’s traditions. Ravi Kumar’s remarks follow a series of criticisms where he accused Reddy of not only failing to uphold but also publicly undermining Indian traditions.

Ravi Kumar was particularly incensed by Reddy’s comments questioning “what kind of country we are living in,” interpreting this as an insult to India’s cultural and religious heritage. He emphasised that all religions come with their own set of principles, which should be respected, not exploited for political gain, as he alleges Reddy has done.

The minister pointed out that Reddy had benefited from Indian democracy, reaching high office, but has allegedly used this position to amass wealth rather than uphold the nation’s values. Ravi Kumar found it contradictory that Reddy continues to live in India while allegedly insulting its traditions. He highlighted what he sees as Reddy’s disregard for a declaration requirement, which he believes undermines both national integrity and religious harmony.

Ravi Kumar concluded by questioning the rationale for Reddy to remain in India if he holds such a disdain for its customs and traditions, suggesting that perhaps Reddy should consider relocating if he cannot respect the country’s cultural fabric.